July 28 (Reuters) - Logistec Corp:

* Logistec announces its results for the second quarter of 2017

* During Q2 of 2017, consolidated revenue reached $101.9 million, up 27.9 percent

* Logistec Corp qtrly profit attributable to owners of the company translated into total diluted earnings per share of $0.37