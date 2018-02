Feb 19 (Reuters) - Logistri Fastighets Ab Publ:

* OCT-DEC RENTAL INCOME SEK 11.2 MLN‍​

* OCT-DEC PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 3.5 MLN‍​

* BEFORE AGM ON 9 APRIL 2018, PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF SEK 9.00 PER SHARE