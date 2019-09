BRIEF-Logitech Agrees To Acquire Streamlabs

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH AGREES TO ACQUIRE STREAMLABS, ADDING STREAMING TOOLS TO ITS GAMING OFFERING

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA - DEAL FOR $89 MILLION

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA - DEAL FOR ABOUT $89 MILLION IN CASH, WITH AN ADDITIONAL PAYMENT OF $29 MILLION IN LOGITECH STOCK

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL - STREAMLABS ACQUISITION NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S FISCAL YEAR 2020 ANNUAL NET SALES OR NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFITABILITY

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA - PAYMENT IN LOGITECH STOCK IS SUBJECT TO ACHIEVEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH TARGETS FOR STREAMLABS