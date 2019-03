March 28 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, MARCEL STOLK

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL - BOARD HAS ACCEPTED DECISION OF EXECUTIVE, MARCEL STOLK, TO RESIGN AS A MEMBER OF LOGITECH’S GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM

* STOLK’S RESIGNATION FROM GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: