May 3 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS COMPANY COULD RAISE GROSS MARGIN TARGET RANGE IN FUTURE

* LOGITECH CEO SAYS COMPANY MAINLY AIMING AT SALES GROWTH AT MOMENT

* LOGITECH SAYS CURRENT GROWTH CAN BE MAINTAINED DUE TO LONG-TERM TREND IN GAMING, VIDEO CONFERENCING SEGMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)