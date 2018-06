June 27 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH NOMINATES LEGO GROUP’S MARJORIE LAO TO BOARD; PROPOSES 10% ANNUAL INCREASE FOR FY18 DIVIDEND

* BOARD HAS APPROVED AND PROPOSES AN ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 0.67 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: