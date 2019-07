July 11 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA - BRACKEN DARRELL, PRESIDENT AND CEO’S FY19 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.4 MILLION VERSUS $7.2 MILLION IN FY18 - SEC FILING

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA - FY19 RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS 581 TO 1