BRIEF-Logitech Proposes 10% Annual Increase For Fy19 Dividend

July 2 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH NOMINATES NEW CHAIRPERSON AND DIRECTORS TO BOARD; PROPOSES 10% ANNUAL INCREASE FOR FY19 DIVIDEND

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA - BOARD APPROVED & PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 OF ABOUT CHF 0.73 PER SHARE

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA - ELECTION OF WENDY BECKER AS LOGITECH’S NEW CHAIRPERSON FOLLOWING 2019 AGM

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA - GUERRINO DE LUCA NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS CHAIRPERSON, WILL REMAIN ON BOARD