March 5 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL - REAFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF 9 TO 11 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* ANNOUNCED A FISCAL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK OF MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FISCAL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK OF $375 MILLION TO $385 MILLION IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

* SEES FY 2019 $340 MILLION TO $345 MILLION IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: