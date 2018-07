BRIEF-Logitech Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.23

July 30 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH BEATS EXPECTATIONS WITH SALES UP 15% AND RAISES OUTLOOK

* SAYS Q1 SALES WERE $608 MILLION, UP 15 PERCENT IN US DOLLARS AND 12 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, COMPARED TO Q1 OF PRIOR YEAR

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) AMOUNTED TO $0.23

* Q1 NON-GAAP EPS GREW 42 PERCENT TO $0.34

* RAISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK TO 9 TO 11 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* INCREASED ITS NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO A RANGE OF $325 MILLION TO $335 MILLION

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.72, REVENUE VIEW $2.80 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOGITECH AGREED TO ACQUIRE BLUE MICROPHONES, BASED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, FOR APPROXIMATELY $117 MILLION IN CASH

* COMPANY BOOKED A RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION IN QUARTER

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL- TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF AUGUST, SHOULD CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY ONE POINT OF SALES GROWTH IN FY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: