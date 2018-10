BRIEF-Logitech reports Q2 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.38

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH DELIVERS RECORD Q2 SALES AND DOUBLE-DIGIT PROFIT GROWTH

* Q2 SALES WERE $691 MILLION, UP 9 PERCENT IN US DOLLARS AND 10 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, COMPARED TO Q2 OF PRIOR YEAR

* CONFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF 9 TO 11 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* CONFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF $325 MILLION TO $335 MILLION IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

* Q2 NON-GAAP EPS $0.49

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: