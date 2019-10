BRIEF-Logitech Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.43

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH DELIVERS SOLID SECOND QUARTER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q2 SALES WERE $720 MILLION, UP 4 PERCENT IN US DOLLARS AND 6 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, COMPARED TO Q2 OF PRIOR YEAR

* Q2 NON-GAAP EPS $0.50

* LOGITECH - CONFIRMED FY 2020 OUTLOOK OF MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, $375 MILLION TO $385 MILLION IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49, REVENUE VIEW $725.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.05, REVENUE VIEW $2.96 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA