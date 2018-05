May 2 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* LOGITECH- CONFIRMED ITS FY 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $310 TO $320 MILLION IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

* Q4 2018 SALES GREW TO $592 MILLION, UP 16 PERCENT IN US DOLLARS

* QTRLY NET SALES $592.4 MILLION VERSUS $510.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: