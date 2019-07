BRIEF-Logitech Reports Qtrly Shr $0.27

July 22 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH DELIVERS A STRONG START TO FISCAL YEAR 2020 WITH ROBUST SALES AND PROFIT GROWTH

* Q1 SALES WERE $644 MILLION, UP 6 PERCENT IN US DOLLARS AND 9 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, COMPARED TO Q1 OF PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.39

* SAYS LOGITECH TODAY CONFIRMED THAT NATE OLMSTEAD IS NOW COMPANY’S NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL - CONFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK OF MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* CONFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK OF $375 MILLION TO $385 MILLION IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

* QTRLY NET INCOME $45.3 MILLION VERSUS $38.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: