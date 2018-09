Sept 5 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA:

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL - AT ITS AGM, CO'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED A DIVIDEND OF ABOUT CHF 0.67/SHARE, UP ABOUT 10 PERCENT COMPARED TO LAST YEAR