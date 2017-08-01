BRIEF-Logmein acquires artificial intelligence and chatbot provider Nanorep

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Logmein Inc
* Logmein acquires artificial intelligence and chatbot provider Nanorep; bolsters customer engagement portfolio
* Logmein Inc - deal for approximately $45 million.
* Logmein Inc - Logmein is also expected to pay up to $5 million in contingent cash payments
* Logmein - also expected to pay up to $5 million in contingent cash payments to certain continuing employees of Nanorep upon their achievement of milestone
* Logmein Inc - announced that it has agreed to acquire nanorep Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: