BRIEF-Logwin FY EBITA Down At EUR 47.6 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - LOGWIN AG SA:

* RECORDED A SLIGHT DECLINE IN REVENUE FROM EUR 1,149.6M TO EUR 1,130.3M IN FISCAL YEAR 2019

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBITA) REACHED A PLEASING EUR 47.6M (2018: EUR 49.2M)

* TO PROPOSE AN UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF 3.50 EUROS PER SHARE

* EXPECTS REVENUE AND EARNINGS TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP SATISFACTORILY

* FORECAST IS SUBJECT IN PARTICULAR TO CORONA VIRUS EPIDEMIC NOT HAVING SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF GLOBAL TRADING

* FY NET RESULT FOR PERIOD OF EUR 35.4M (2018: 39.2 MILLION EUROS)