March 27 (Reuters) -

* LOHA CO LTD SAYS SEES U.S. IPO OF UP TO 4.3 MILLION CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $5.00 AND $7.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* LOHA CO LTD SAYS IT ADDS TIGER BROKERS, VALUABLE CAPITAL AND PRIME NUMBER CAPITAL ARE TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO Source : (bit.ly/3ao3sgN) Further company coverage: [ ]