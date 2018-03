March 28 (Reuters) - LOKMAN HEKIM ENGURUSAG:

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN 275 - 295 MILLION LIRA IN 2018‍​

* SEES EBITDA AT 36.0 - 40.0 MILLION LIRA FOR FY 2018

* PLANS TO COMPLETE CAPACITY INCREASE IN 2018