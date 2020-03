March 20 (Reuters) - LOKMAN HEKIM ENGURUSAG SAGLIK TURIZM EGITIM HIZMETLERI VE INSAAT TAAHHUT:

* 2019 PERFORMANCE BOTH IN TERMS OF GROWTH AND MARGINS WERE FULLY IN LINE WITH OUR GUIDANCE

* SEES REVENUE GROWTH CIRCA 20% IN 2020

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE 404-420 MILLION LIRA REVENUE CONSISTENT WITH AT LEAST 20% YOY GROWTH

* EXPECTS MARGN GUIDANCE RANGES BETWEEN 14% AND 16%

* EXPECTS LEVERAGE MEASURED AS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TO DROP TO BELOW 2X MARK