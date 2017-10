Oct 30 (Reuters) - LOK‘N STORE GROUP PLC:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 11 PERCENT TO 4.08 MILLION STG

* FY ‍GROUP REVENUE £16.65 MILLION UP 3.7% (2016: £16.06 MILLION) - LIKE FOR LIKE (LFL) 1 UP 5.6%​

* FY ‍GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA £6.49 MILLION UP 3.1% (2016: £6.30 MILLION) - LFL UP 5.4%​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE UP 7.9% TO £4.16 (2016: £3.86)​

* FY ‍NET ASSETS UP 24.7% TO £89.1 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND 7 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 11.1 PERCENT TO 10 PENCEPER SHARE​

* SAYS ‍CONTINUE TO INCREASE EBITDA OVER COMING YEARS​