May 13 (Reuters) - Lokum Deweloper SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 97.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN NEW SALES DEALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)