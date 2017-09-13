FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lombard Medical announces completion of restructuring, implementation of strategic plan
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 8:06 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lombard Medical announces completion of restructuring, implementation of strategic plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lombard Medical Inc

* Lombard Medical announces completion of restructuring and implementation of strategic plan to achieve profitability

* Restructuring program anticipated to result in reduction of nearly $12 million in operating expenses in 2018 when compared to 2016 levels

* Pose intentions to expand into additional geographies internationally in second half of 2018

* Sales in japan continue to increase, and expect to gain a further 2% market share this year

* Lombard will achieve industry standard gross margins within next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

