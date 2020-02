Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lombard Odier:

* OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019 WAS CHF 1.2 BN

* CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT, EXCLUDING ONE-OFF ITEMS, WAS CHF 175 MILLION

* CLIENT ASSETS UP 16% TO CHF 299 BILLION

* NET NEW MONEY FLOWS WERE STRONG AND THE MARKET IMPACT ON CLIENT ASSETS WAS POSITIVE FOR THE YEAR

* GROUP’S BALANCE SHEET REMAINS STRONG, HIGHLY LIQUID AND CONSERVATIVELY INVESTED, TOTALLING CHF 17.4 BILLION

* CET1 RATIO OF 29.8% AND LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO OF 204% AT END-DECEMBER 2019 Source text: bit.ly/386SXN0 (Berlin Speed Desk)