Aug 3(Reuters) - Loncin Motor Co Ltd

* Says its Chongqing-based unit will acquire 13.8 percent stake in a Henan-based motor tricycle firm for 66.2 million yuan

* Says the Chongqing-based unit will increase stake in the Henan-based motor tricycle firm to 79.8 percent from 66 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ti49YN

