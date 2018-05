May 4 (Reuters) - London Security PLC:

* FY REVENUE OF £125.9 MILLION (2016: £114.8 MILLION)

* FY PROFIT FOR YEAR OF £14.3 MILLION (2016: £13.8 MILLION)

* FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF £0.80 (2016: £0.80)