June 25 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC:

* LONDONSTOCKEXGROUP - DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* LSEG APPOINTS ANNA MANZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SHE SUCCEEDS DAVID WARREN WHO ANNOUNCED IN OCTOBER 2019 HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM GROUP AND TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD BY END OF 2020.

* ANNA MANZ IS CURRENTLY CFO AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Huw Jones)