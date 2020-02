BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group FY Adjusted Operating Profit Rose 14% To 1.065 Billion Stg

Feb 28 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC:

* LONDONSTOCKEXGROUP - FINAL RESULTS

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 14 PERCENT TO 1.065 BILLION STG

* DETAILED INTEGRATION PLANNING UNDERWAY TO ENSURE DELIVERY OF REFINITIV TRANSACTION BENEFITS; REGULATORY APPROVALS PROCESSES ONGOING AND ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN H2 2020

* LSE FY TOTAL REVENUE AND TOTAL INCOME BOTH UP 8% TO £2,056 MILLION (2018: £1,911 MILLION) AND £2,314 MILLION (2018: £2,135 MILLION)

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 49.9 PENCE PER SHARE, RESULTING IN A 16% INCREASE IN FULL YEAR DIVIDEND TO 70.0 PENCE PER SHARE

* CEO SCHWIMMER SAYS “WE REMAIN ON TRACK TO CLOSE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR.”

* POST TRADE SERVICES - FY LCH REVENUE 550 MILLION STG VERSUS 487 MILLION STG LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: