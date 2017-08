BRIEF-London Stock Exchange group H1 revenue up 18 pct to 853 mln stg

Aug 3 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc:

* Interim Dividend Up 20 Percent to 14.4 Penceper Share

* H1 REVENUE UP 18% TO £853 MILLION (H1 2016: £722 MILLION)

* H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT 2 UP 20% AT £398 MILLION (H1 2016: £333 MILLION)

* H1 ON A REPORTED BASIS: OPERATING PROFIT OF £305 MILLION (H1 2016: £199 MILLION)

* H1 ADJUSTED EPS 2 UP 23% AT 71.2 PENCE (H1 2016: 57.7 PENCE

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - EXPECT TO DELIVER INCREASED SHAREHOLDER RETURNS; IN JUNE WE SET TARGETS FOR CONTINUED GROWTH, IMPROVING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* GROUP REMAINS WELL PLACED, DIVERSIFIED BOTH BY BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND BY GEOGRAPHY

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - HY CAPITAL MARKETS REVENUE OF 190 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 182 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR EARLIER

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - HY CAPITAL MARKETS REVENUE OF 190 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 182 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR EARLIER

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - HY INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE OF 355 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 285.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR EARLIER