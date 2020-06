BRIEF-London Stock Exchange says committed to closing Refinitiv deal in 2020

June 22 (Reuters) - Lse:

* LONDONSTOCKEXGROUP - STATEMENT RE EC REVIEW OF REFINITIV TRANSACTION

* G CONTINUES TO ENGAGE CONSTRUCTIVELY WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION

* SAYS PHASE II REVIEW WILL ENABLE EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO CONSIDER TRANSACTION IN FURTHER DETAIL, AS WOULD BE EXPECTED FOR A GLOBAL TRANSACTION OF THIS NATURE

* REMAIN COMMITTED TO CLOSING TRANSACTION IN 2020

WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO CLOSING TRANSACTION IN 2020.