BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Says Proposing Final Dividend Of 49.9 Pence Per Share

April 21 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC :

* AGM STATEMENT

* UNABLE TO HOST OUR SHAREHOLDERS IN PERSON AT TODAY’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.

* DOMINIC BLAKEMORE JOINED BOARD AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2020

* PROPOSING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 49.9 PENCE PER SHARE, RESULTING IN A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 70.0 PENCE PER SHARE, UP 16%.

* IN OCTOBER 2019, DAVID WARREN, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER INFORMED GROUP OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM COMPANY AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD.