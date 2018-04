BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Says Q1 Total Income Up 13 Pct

April 24 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC :

* TRADING STATEMENT

* Q1 LCH REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 118 MILLION STG VERSUS 106 MILLION STG IN Q1 2017

* Q1 TOTAL INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 520 MILLION STG VERSUS 461 MILLION STG IN Q1 2017

* Q1 INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 201 MILLION STG VERSUS 174 MILLION STG IN Q1 2017

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 470 MILLION STG VERSUS 423 MILLION STG IN Q1 2017

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT 464 MILLION STG VERSUS 410 MILLION STG IN Q1 2017