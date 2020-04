April 15 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC :

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS UPDATE Q1 2020

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - GLOBAL MACRO DYNAMICS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY COVID-19 WITH ISSUANCE VOLUMES MARGINALLY DECREASING COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* LSE - IN Q1 2020, LSE SAW DEALS FROM CORPORATE, FIG, SOVEREIGN AND SUPRANATIONAL ISSUERS, A TOTAL OF $110BN HAS BEEN RAISED BY ITS GLOBAL ISSUERS