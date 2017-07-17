BRIEF-Londonmetric announces purchase of distribution warehouse developments

July 17 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc:

* Agreed to purchase, via a forward funding contract with Kier Property, two new distribution warehouses at Logistics City in frimley for 13.1 mln stg

* Purchase reflecting an anticipated yield on cost of 5.3%

* Construction will commence imminently with practical completion targeted for May 2018

* Will benefit from a 5.75 pct funding coupon during construction