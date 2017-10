Oct 2 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC:

* EXCHANGED ON SALE OF A ROYAL MAIL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE IN DAVENTRY TO TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC FOR £48.8 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 5.0%​

* ‍ACQUIRED BESPOKE 272,000 SQ FT WAREHOUSE IN 2014 FOR £36.0 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 6.7%​