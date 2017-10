Aug 10 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC:

* ACQUIRES PORTFOLIO OF 14 LOGISTICS WAREHOUSES FOR 116.60 MILLION STG

* PURCHASE PRICE REFLECTS A DAY ONE YIELD ON COST OF 6.1 PCT AND A REVERSIONARY YIELD OF 6.6 PCT

* PORTFOLIO HAS A WAULT OF 5.6 YEARS AND IS LET AT A LOW AVERAGE RENT OF 5.50 PSF STG (ERV OF £6.00 PSF )

* ACQUISITION INCREASES LONDONMETRIC'S DISTRIBUTION WEIGHTING TO 69% AND LTV TO 37%