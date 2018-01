Jan 10 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc:

* ‍£12 MILLION DISPOSAL OF B&Q RETAIL STORE​

‍SOLD A B&Q WAREHOUSE IN HULL FOR £11.6 MILLION (LONDONMETRIC SHARE: £5.8 MILLION), REFLECTING A BLENDED NIY OF 6.0%​