April 6 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property PLC:

* URBAN LOGISTICS ACQUISITIONS & WAREHOUSE DISPOSAL

* ACQUISITION OF FIVE URBAN LOGISTICS WAREHOUSES FOR £25.6 MILLION, AND DISPOSAL OF A REGIONAL WAREHOUSE IN DONCASTER FOR £15.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)