BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
June 15, 2017 / 9:48 PM / in 4 months

BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc:

* Lonestar Resources announces expanded credit facility

* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co’s senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million

* Lonestar Resources U.S.- expects to have $105 million drawn on senior secured facility after closing on 2 previously announced Eagle Ford shale acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

