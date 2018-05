May 13 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources US Inc:

* LONESTAR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 48% INCREASE IN NET OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO 7,777 BOE/D IN Q1 , COMPARED TO 5,266 BOE/D IN Q1 2017

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $32.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: