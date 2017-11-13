BRIEF-Lonestar Resources Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources Us Inc
* Lonestar Resources announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - forecast 2018 production will range between 10,000 boe/d to 10,700 boe/d
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - qtrly total revenue $26.9 million versus $15.5 mln
* Lonestar Resources US Inc sees Q4 2017 total production in a range of 7,650 boe/d to 7,850 boe/d