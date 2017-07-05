FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Lonestar says added to hedge position for 2018, also initiating positions for 2019, 2020
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Lonestar says added to hedge position for 2018, also initiating positions for 2019, 2020

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources US Inc:

* Lonestar announces bolstered hedge position

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - Lonestar has added to its hedge position for 2018, as well as initiating positions for 2019 and 2020

* Lonestar Resources US - for calendar 2019, co entered into about 1,538 barrels per day of crude oil swaps at an average price of $48.04 per barrel

* Lonestar Resources US - for remainder of 2017, co has about 2,947 barrels per day of crude oil swaps and collars at average price of $53.84 per barrel

* Lonestar Resources US - for period jan 1, 2020 through june 30, 2020, co entered into about 1,119 barrels per day of crude oil swaps at average price of $48.90 per barrel

* Lonestar Resources US -for calendar 2018, lonestar has daily crude oil hedge volumes of 3,300 barrels at an average price of $52.26 per barrel

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - for calendar 2018, lonestar has daily crude oil hedge volumes of 3,300 barrels at an average price of $52.26 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.