BRIEF-Lonestar Says Production Will Exit Q1 At Rates Of 9,500 To 10,000 Boe/D

March 28 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources Us Inc:

* LONESTAR ANNOUNCES YEAR ENDED 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - LONESTAR ISSUED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 7,550 TO 7,650 BOE/D FOR Q1 OF 2018

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - 59% INCREASE IN NET OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO 7,272 BOE/D DURING THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - ESTIMATES THAT MARCH 2018 PRODUCTION WILL RISE TO AN AVERAGE OF 8,350 TO 8,450 BOE/D

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - PRODUCTION WILL EXIT Q1 AT RATES OF 9,500 TO 10,000 BOE/D.

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - 2018 FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS AT 10,000 TO 10,700 BOE/DAY

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - ESTIMATES THAT MARCH PRODUCTION BENEFITTED PARTIALLY FROM ADDITION OF COMPANY'S HORNED FROG WELLS