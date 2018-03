BRIEF-Long Blockchain Agrees To Acquire Hashcove, A UK-Based Company

March 15 (Reuters) - Long Blockchain Corp:

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP. AGREES TO ACQUIRE HASHCOVE, A UK-BASED COMPANY BUILDING DISTRIBUTED LEDGER TECHNOLOGIES FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, LONG BLOCKCHAIN WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF HASHCOVE IN EXCHANGE FOR LBCC COMMON STOCK

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - ‍UPON CLOSING, HASHCOVE WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE WILL OWN 4.9% OF COMBINED ENTITY, AT CLOSING OF DEAL

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN - ‍CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF HASHCOVE CAN INCREASE THEIR OWNERSHIP TO 17.1% OF COMBINED ENTITY BASED ON CERTAIN MILESTONES​

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - ‍ HASHCOVE CEO KUNAL NANDWANI WILL BECOME AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF CO FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION​