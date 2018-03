March 23 (Reuters) - Long Blockchain Corp:

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP. ANNOUNCES MINORITY INVESTMENT IN TSLC, A SINGAPORE-BASED FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WITH A STRATEGIC OWNERSHIP POSITION IN CASHE

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN - PURSUANT TO DEAL, CO WILL ACQUIRE 7.0% OF TSLC IN EXCHANGE FOR 17.0% OF COMPANY’S CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - CASHE WILL RECEIVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A DIRECTOR TO COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS