April 10 (Reuters) - Long Blockchain Corp:

* ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF DELISTING DETERMINATION FROM NASDAQ; TRADING TO MOVE TO OTC MARKETS

* COMPANY RECEIVED DELISTING DETERMINATION LETTER FROM HEARINGS PANEL OF NASDAQ STOCK MARKET LLC RELATING TO COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK

* TRADING OF COMPANY'S SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET AT OPENING OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 12, 2018