BRIEF-Long Blockchain Corp. Appoints New Chief Executive Officer, Approves Spin Off Of Beverage Business

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Long Blockchain Corp:

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP. APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, APPROVES SPIN OFF OF BEVERAGE BUSINESS

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - APPOINTS SHAMYL MALIK AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - FORMATION OF BOARD SUBCOMMITTEE TO LEAD SPIN-OFF OF BEVERAGE SUBSIDIARY

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - ‍BOARD APPROVED MANAGEMENT'S INTENTIONS TO PURSUE SPIN-OFF OF CO'S EXISTING BEVERAGE UNIT, LONG ISLAND BRAND BEVERAGES LLC​