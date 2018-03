BRIEF-Long Blockchain Corp Makes Minority Investment In Stater Blockchain

March 20 (Reuters) - Long Blockchain Corp:

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP. ANNOUNCES MINORITY INVESTMENT IN STATER BLOCKCHAIN, UK-FOCUSED DEVELOPER OF BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS FOR THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - UNDER TERMS CO WILL ACQUIRE 9.9% OF STATER IN EXCHANGE FOR 9.9% OF LBCC COMMON STOCK

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - CO’S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LETTER-OF-INTENT WITH STATER TERMINATED ON MARCH 17, 2018

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN - ‍RAMY SOLIMAN, CEO OF STATER BLOCKCHAIN, APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR OF LONG BLOCKCHAIN​

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN - ‍SHAMYL MALIK, CEO OF LONG BLOCKCHAIN, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR OF STATER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: