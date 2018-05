May 11 (Reuters) - Long Blockchain Corp:

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - APPOINTS SANJAY SACHDEV TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS & SHAMYL MALIK AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN - MALIK WILL REPLACE WILLIAM HAYDE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WITH HAYDE CONTINUING ON AS A DIRECTOR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)