Dec 26 (Reuters) - Long Blockchain Corp:

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP. ENTERS INTO CONVERTIBLE DEBT FACILITY PROVIDED BY UK-BASED INVESTMENT FIRM

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - ‍ENTERED TWO-MILLION-DOLLAR CONVERTIBLE DEBT FACILITY, WITH AN ADDITIONAL TWO-MILLION-DOLLAR OPTION​

* LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP - ‍PURSUANT TO ARRANGEMENT, COURT CAVENDISH LTD GRANTED RIGHT TO APPOINT TWO NEW MEMBERS TO COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: